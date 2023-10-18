Man, 25, slays 2 women, gets life sentence

The Office of the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney: “On October 16, 2023, the Honorable Judge Kimberly A. Irving, Chief Judge of the Prince William County Circuit Court, found Desmond Daniel guilty of two counts of first-degree murder following his guilty plea to the charges. The Defendant will be sentenced on March 14, 2024. Members of the victims’ families will present victim impact testimony at that time. The Defendant faces a maximum sentence of two life terms in prison.”

“On November 16, 2022, Prince William County Police responded to Isle Royale Terrace, in [near Dumfries] after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police arrived at the scene to find two gunshot victims in the basement of the home. One victim, a 22-year-old Woodbridge woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 24-year-old Woodbridge man, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A family dog was also located in the basement suffering from gunshot wounds and had to be euthanized.

“Through Ring camera footage recovered at the scene, it was determined that Desmond Daniel had shot through the basement window, entered through the window, shot in the direction of the victims, and left through the same window. The investigation revealed that Mr. Daniel was involved in a romantic relationship with the 22-year-old woman, who had broken up with him a few days earlier. The 24-year-old man that was killed was her friend. Investigation also revealed several posts on social media by Mr. Daniel displaying his firearms and making threats several hours before the shooting. Investigators, in partnership with Virginia State Police, were able to locate Mr. Daniel near Dulles International Airport following Mr. Daniel’s purchase of a one-way ticket to Panama.”

“Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth offered the following comment: “This case was such a horrible tragedy. Our community lost two young adults to senseless gun violence. We are grateful for the hard work done by the police who worked quickly to apprehend Mr. Daniel before he left the country. Excellent police work allowed us to resolve this case without putting the victims’ families through a trial. Mr. Daniel accepted responsibility for his actions by entering guilty pleas to two first-degree murder charges. He will face the consequences of his actions on March 14, 2024, at the sentencing hearing.”

“The Office of the Commonwealth Attorney would like to commend and thank the Prince William County Police Department, particularly Detectives Matthew Andersen and Shailee Davis, for their investigation and work that successfully resulted in convictions in this case. In addition, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney would like to thank Christy Reynolds, Case Manager for the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney Victim/Witness Program, for the assistance that she provided to the victim’s family. This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathleen Bilton.”