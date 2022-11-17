2 dead after Dumfries-area home invasion

A man broke into a home near Dumfries and shot and killed a man and a woman, marking the county’s 17th and 18th homicide victims of 2022.

On Wednesday, November 16, at 11:16 p.m., officers were called to a home 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace in the Forest Park neighborhood off Van Buren Road near Dumfries to investigate a shooting.

Two adults, a man and woman were shot inside the basement by a man who had forced his way into the residence. A family dog, a male Pitbull mix, inside the home was also shot, police said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before police arrived on the scene. Officers provided first aid to the male victim before rescue personnel transported him to an area hospital, where he died due to his injuries later that morning.

Rescue crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The family dog was humanely euthanized.

Police said the incident was isolated to the home, and the parties involved were known to one another. The investigation revealed the suspect and the female victim were previously in a relationship.

Over the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified. Information on the suspect and the suspect vehicle was provided to area law enforcement.

Virginia State Police troopers saturated area roadways outside of the county in an attempt to locate the vehicle. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, November 17, officers with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department reported the suspect vehicle had entered a short-term parking lot on the property of Dulles International Airport.

Law enforcement at the airport coordinated with Virginia State Police, along with helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, and located the vehicle in the lot where the suspect was detained without incident.

Charges are pending against the suspect, identified as a 24-year-old from Woodbridge. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

The victims are Alyssa Trynese Gainey, 22, of Woodbridge, and Javon Alberto Williams, 24, of Dumfries.

On Saturday, November 12, a man was found shot to death inside a parked car in Dumfries.