Dumfries homicide victim identified as 44-year-old man

Detectives have identified the man found, shot, and killed in a vehicle in the area of Morgan Court and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries on Saturday, November 12.

Demetrious Levar Graham, 44, of Woodbridge, was found by police shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the driver’s seat of a vehicle after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate the incident to determine what led up to the shooting.

On Saturday, police reported neighbors hearing loud gunshots in the area prompting 911 calls. Police arrived and found the victim.

More information will be released when available, police said. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.