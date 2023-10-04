Driver flown to hospital after struck by train

Virginia State Police: “Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a train in Stafford County. The crash occurred Sunday (Oct. 1), at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 658 (Brent Point Rd) and Route 633 (Arkendale Rd).”

“A 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling east on Route 658 when it inadvertently turned onto a private section of train tracks. As the Toyota attempted to turn around and exit the tracks it was struck by a southbound Amtrak train. The railroad crossing arms descended as the Toyota attempted to exit the tracks.”

“The driver of the Toyota, Miaha S. Jacob, 27, of Chantilly, VA, was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.”

“There were no reported injuries on the Amtrak train. No charges have been placed at this time as the crash remains under investigation.”