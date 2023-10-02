House burglar parked in driveway before entering, police said

Prince William Police Department: “Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On September 28 at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to Babylon Hookah and Sports Bar located at 3031 Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a group of male patrons were involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the

business that escalated. During the encounter, the men began to physically fight before multiple shots were fired. All parties fled with multiple vehicles quickly drove out of the area. No injuries or property damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the parking lot. It is unknown if the parties involved in the physical altercation fired the shots.

Suspect Descriptions: A light-skinned black male, between 20-30 years old, approximately 5’5, with a heavy build, black hair twists, and a trimmed beard and mustache. Last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a gold belt, and black shoes with yellow laces. A light-skinned black male, between 20-30 years old, approximately 5’7, with a heavy build, a trimmed beard and mustache. Last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black ADIDAS shirt, and blue jeans. A dark-skinned black male, between 20-30 years old, approximately 5’10, with a thin build, and a full beard. Last seen wearing a purple/gray camouflage-style shirt, dark jeans, and black shoes.”

“Residential Burglary – On September 26 at 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 11600 block of Crystal Creek Lane in Manassas to investigate a burglary-in-progress. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, parked his vehicle in the driveway of the residence before entering the home through the front door. While inside the home, residents confronted the accused, who then left the residence and drove out of the area. While investigating the incident, officers identified the accused as Richard Steven STARK, and obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from July 2022] Richard Steven STARK, 40, of the 12000 block of Parkriver Drive in Manassas. Described as a white male, approximately 5’10, 160lbs., with short brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard and mustache. Wanted for burglary.”