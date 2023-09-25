More charges filed in Woodbridge shooting

Prince William Police Department: “Malicious Wounding *ARREST – On September 21, one of the suspects sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred at the Potomac Ridge Apartments located in the 2800 block of Woodmark Drive in Woodbridge on September 20, was arrested. The accused, identified as Haley Shron JACKSON, was taken into custody without incident. Two other suspects, identified as Emmanuel BOATENG and Gideon OWUSU Jr., are still being sought. Arrested on September 21: Haley Shron JACKSON, 36, of 2814 Woodmark Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with accessory after the fact. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond. Wanted: Emmanuel BOATENG, 34, of the 100 block of Executive Close in Stafford. Described as a black male, approximately 5’11, 200lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Gideon OWUSU Jr., 29, of the 16800 block of Flotilla Way in Woodbridge. Described as a black male, approximately 5’11, 220lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for accessory after the fact.”

“Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On September 20 at 10:59 p.m., officers responded to the Potomac Ridge Apartments located in the 2800 block of Woodmark Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed, the victim, a 26-year-old man, and two male acquaintances were involved in a verbal altercation inside an apartment which continued in the parking lot where one of the parties retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds which ricocheted and struck the victim to the lower body. Both men fled the parking lot in a vehicle driven by a female acquaintance. Officers provided first aid to the victim who was flown to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for all three suspects, identified below. Attempts to locate the suspects have been unsuccessful.”

“Shooting Investigation *ARREST – On September 13, officers concluded the investigation into the shooting that was reported to have occurred at the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 13600 block of Wasp Way in Woodbridge on July 22. The investigation revealed a second juvenile, identified as the accused, was with the victim, mishandling a firearm when a round discharged. Both parties were known to one another and left the scene together after the shooting. While investigating the incident, officers recovered a firearm with a trigger activator and an extended magazine near the above location. Further analysis will be conducted to confirm if the firearms were used in the incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, was arrested. Arrested on September 13: [Juvenile]. A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge. Charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, underage possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes, failure to register a machine gun, carrying a loaded extended-round firearm in public areas, and possession of a plastic firearm. Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”

“Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On July 22 at 5:17 p.m., officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 13600 block of Wasp Way in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed gunshots were heard in the area. When officers arrived on scene, shell casings and a blood trail were located. As officers were searching the area for a possible victim or other parties involved, a 17-year-old male juvenile arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The juvenile initially stated the injury was accidental, self-inflicted and became uncooperative. Evidence at the scene and witness accounts refute the juvenile’s claim. Surveillance footage from the area showed the juvenile walking with a second individual before both parties got into a white SUV and left the area. The incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify the other party seen with the juvenile.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 21 at 6:49 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4600 block of Telfair Court in Woodbridge to assist with a person in crisis. While attempting to take the individual, identified as the accused, into custody on an emergency custody order, he refused to follow officers’ commands and assaulted an officer during a brief struggle. The accused was then transported to an area hospital for further treatment. While at the hospital, the accused became aggressive towards officers and kicked an officer before being re-secured. The officers reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Timothy Andre CARRUTHERS, was arrested. Arrested on September 21: Timothy Andrew CARRUTHERS, 33, of 4622 Telfair Court in Woodbridge. Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”