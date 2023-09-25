Man gets life in prison after beating Dumfries woman

Press Release: “Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the successful prosecution of Cody Dale Davis arising from the February 2, 2021, aggravated malicious wounding of a Dumfries woman.”

“On April 7, 2023, after a three-day trial jury trial and subsequent 10-minute jury deliberation, Mr. Davis was convicted of one count of aggravated malicious wounding. On September 21, 2023, Mr. Davis was sentenced by Judge Willett of the Prince William County Circuit Court to life in prison. The matter was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dircia D. Schubert and Deputy Chief of Staff Kevin L. Leahy.”

“During the early morning hours of February 2, 2021, medics and officers from the Prince William County Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Dumfries. Located within the residence was the victim laying in a pool of blood suffering from severe facial lacerations and blunt force trauma to her eyes. The Defendant, Mr. Cody Dale Davis, and three minor children were also located within the residence.”

“Investigation revealed that the Defendant attacked the victim while she was defenseless and unsuspecting. The Defendant beat the victim and gouged her eyes causing permanent blindness. Medical experts testified about the devastating injuries suffered by the victim including facial fractures, a nasal fracture, and fracture to her orbital socket.”

“Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashworth released the following statement: ‘Justice was served in this case. The Defendant’s sentence is appropriate given the gruesome and shockingly violent nature of the attack. Assaults like this cannot and will not be tolerated in our community.’?The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney would like to commend the Prince William County Police Department, especially Officer Hume and Officer Takats for their investigation of the case as well as Kristen Marek, Deputy Director of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Victim/Witness Program, for the assistance provided to the victim’s family.”