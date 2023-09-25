Car crashes, catches fire; Driver killed

Press Release: “Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 23 at 2:45 a.m., crash investigators responded to the 3500 block of Veronica Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Smoketown Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the northbound lanes, and left the roadway before striking multiple trees and catching fire.”

“The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No additional vehicles were involved in the crash. Speed is a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.

Identified: The driver of the Nissan Altima was identified as Justin Whitfield BRANDON, 36, of Woodbridge.”