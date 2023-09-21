Stafford County School Board awards contract for high school 6 construction

Press Release: “The Stafford County School Board awarded a contract to Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. in the amount of $139,334,000 for the construction of High School 6 during the September 12, 2023, regular School Board meeting.”

“A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Tuesday, October 24, at 12:30 p.m. The school will be constructed in the Southwest Quadrant of Stafford County between Route 17 and Truslow Road.”

“Prior work on High School 6 included an approach to creating a cost effective design that will be applied to future construction projects. While construction costs across the nation have risen, this approach allowed for competitive construction bids.”

“High School 6 is scheduled to open in August 2026. More information regarding High School 6 is available on the school division’s website.”