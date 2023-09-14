Gravley named CEO of Manassas-based Didlake, Inc.

Didlake, Inc.: “Didlake, Inc., a nonprofit that connects people with disabilities to employment and community engagement opportunities, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Paul Gravley as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 23, 2023.”

“Gravley will bring more than 25 years of experience leading multi-million-dollar organizations across multiple nonprofit sectors to Didlake. With a proven track record of crafting vision, strategic implementation, funding, and leading organizations, Gravley is poised to lead Didlake into a new era of success.”

“Didlake is a nonprofit rehabilitative services organization headquartered in Manassas, Virginia. It was founded in 1965 to create opportunities for people with disabilities through services that connect them to employment, education and the community. Through its Day Support, Employment Services, and Workforce Support and Development programs, Didlake serves over 2,000 people with disabilities annually throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.”