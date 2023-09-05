Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 135–133 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction. Crews will be working on a flyover ramp and light poles.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open. Single lane remains closed. 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open (except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m.).

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closed in the same area.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closures at mile markers 136–134 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction. Crews will be working on a flyover ramp and light poles.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lanes closed between these interchanges in the through travel lanes at mile markers 132–131 for work on an overhead sign foundation.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. with a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m. Mile markers 125–124. Construction of new Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures. Crews will install pavement markers and rumble strips at mile markers 117–116 following recent paving.

I-95 Northbound: Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 118–120.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. with a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m. Mile markers 124–125. Construction of new Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closed between these interchanges at mile markers 130–131 for work on an overhead sign foundation.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction continues for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 134–136.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals and 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open.

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closed in the same area.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closed for noise wall work.

Stafford County: Route 1 Tuesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between the bridge over Potomac Creek and Layhill Road. Crews will install pavement markings following recent paving.

Route 17: Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures near the I-95 interchange for work on overhead sign foundations. Single lane closures northbound between 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and southbound between 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Paving on Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Travelers will encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride in milled areas. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Wednesday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure on Courthouse Road between Spartan Drive and Jennifer Lane for pavement marking work.

Route 684 (Mine Road) Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure on Mine Road between Sunflower Drive for pavement marking work.

Stafford County and King George County: Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road) Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road) and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project. Read the release here.

Spotsylvania County: Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Eastbound Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Pavement marking work between Route 601 (Lawyers Road) and Route 691 (Black Rock Drive) with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Westbound Friday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Utility work. Single lane closure between Houser Drive and I-95.

Route 610 (Brock Road) Tuesday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pavement marking work between Herndon Road and Route 3 with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway) Tuesday, Noon – 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday – Thursday, 7:30 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on Southpoint Parkway between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive as part of a widening project.

Traffic Signal Maintenance: Tuesday – Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile overnight lane closures at multiple traffic signals in Spotsylvania County for routine traffic signal maintenance. Follow traffic control direction at scene. Intersections include Route 1 and Mine Road, Route 1 and Hood Drive, Lafayette Boulevard and Olde Greenwich Drive, Market Street and Spotsylvania Avenue, Route 3 and Andora Drive, Leavells Road and Loriella Park entrance, Courthouse Road and Block House Road.

Old Salem Church Road Park and Ride Lot: Starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, the commuter lot will close for 15 consecutive days for a resurfacing project. Read the release here.

—Virginia Department of Transportation