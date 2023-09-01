Train strike reclassified to possible suicide

Prince William Police Department: “Death Investigation *CASE RECLASSIFIED | DECEASED IDENTIFIED – On August 29, crash investigators received confirmation on the identity of the man who was struck and killed by a train near the Featherstone Road railroad crossing in the area of Featherstone Road and Marseille Lane in Woodbridge (22191) on August 12.”

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the deceased as a 66-year-old man of Woodbridge through familial DNA collected during the investigation. Based on information obtained by investigators, there are indications the deceased may have intentionally walked along the trains and made no attempts to move off the tracks as the train approached and sounded its horn repeatedly. Following the investigation, and due to the incident not occurring at a crossing, the case will be classified as a death, possible suicide, and no longer a crash. Identified: The deceased was identified as Jay Douglas ALVEY, 66, of Woodbridge.”