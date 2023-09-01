Former teacher solicited sexual acts from students, police said

Prince William police: “Solicitation of Minors Investigation – On July 27, detectives began an investigation into inappropriate communication involving a former teacher with Prince William County Schools [Potomac Middle School in Woodbridge] that was reported to have occurred in Prince William County in July 2023. During the investigation, two victims were identified, both of whom were under the age of 18 at the time of the offenses. The investigation revealed both victims had been communicating by text with their former teacher, identified as the accused. During the text conversations, the accused sent the victims inappropriate and sexually explicit messages and solicited sexual acts. During a cdonversation with one of the victims, a video chat occurred where the accused exposed himself. No physical contact was reported by either victim. The accused had, at one point, taught both victims while employed as a teacher with Prince William County Public Schools. The accused was not actively teaching either victim and had ceased employment with Prince William County Public Schools at the time of offenses. The inappropriate communication also took place after the victims had advanced to other schools. The victims were only known to the accused due to his former role as their teacher. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Jonathan Roberts BURNS.”

Charged on August 31: [No photo available]

Jonathan Roberts BURNS, 36, of 1400 Cranes Bill Way in Woodbridge

Charged with 6 counts of using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable