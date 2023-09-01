Fatal crash at Minnieville Road and Hedgewood Drive

Prince William County Police: “Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 30 at 7:35 p.m., crash investigators responded to the area of Minnieville Road and Hedgewood Drive in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a crash.”

“The investigation revealed the drivers of a 2011 BMW 535, and a 2014 Nissan 370 Z were traveling southbound on Minnieville Road at a high rate of speed when the driver of the Nissan attempted an aggressive maneuver to pass a pick-up truck. While attempting the maneuver, the driver of the Nissan lost control of the vehicle and struck the driver’s side area of the BMW.”

“The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway. The Nissan traveled a short distance off-road before impacting a telephone pole. The BMW also traveled a short distance before entering an embankment causing the vehicle to briefly become airborne and strike a tree. The driver of the BMW was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

“No other occupants were in either vehicle and, no other vehicles were involved in the collision. Speed appears to be a factor for both vehicles. The investigation continues. Identified: The driver of the 2011 BMW 535 Series was identified as Juan Jose BONILLA BONILLA, 23, of Woodbridge. The driver of the 2014 Nissan 370 Z was identified as an 18-year-old man of Woodbridge.”