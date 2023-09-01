Driver, 67, charged in fatal collision with moped

Prince William Police Department: “Fatal Crash Investigation *DRIVER CHARGED – On August 29, crash investigators charged one of the parties involved in the fatal crash that occurred in the area of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court in Woodbridge (22191) on August 20. The impact of the collision killed a 67-year-old man who was operating a 2018 Yamaha FX 5 moped when it was struck from behind by the vehicle being driven by the accused. Following the investigation, the driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, identified as Tiffany Lowan RANDOLPH, was charged. Charged on August 29: [No photo available] Tiffany Lowan RANDOLPH, 41, of 9604 Varus Place in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Charged with reckless driving. Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged. Identified: The operator of the 2018 Yamaha FX 5 Moped was identified as Junaid Mahmood QURESHI, 67, of Woodbridge.”

“Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 20 at 1:45 a.m., crash investigators responded to the intersection of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2018 Yamaha FX 5 moped was

traveling southbound on Neabsco Mills Rd. approaching the stop bar with Smoke Court when it was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. The collision caused the operator of the moped to be thrown from the moped onto the windshield of the Malibu before rolling to the ground. The operator, and only occupant on the moped, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The investigation continues.”

“Aggravated Sexual Assault | Attempted Abduction *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED | ARREST – On August 30, 2023, detectives arrested a man sought in connection to the sexual assaults of two girls that were reported to have occurred in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle (22172) in May of 2022. While continuing to investigate the incident over the past several months, detectives worked in coordination with Fairfax County police who arrested a man in connection to a sexual battery and abduction incident that occurred in their jurisdiction. Ultimately, Prince William County detectives were able to connect the suspect arrested in Fairfax County to the incidents in Triangle from May of last year. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Hien The DINH, who was served on those charges at the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax County where he remains in custody. Arrested on August 30, 2023: [No Photo Available] Hien The DINH, 20, of 112 Austin Court in Stafford. Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault and 1 count of attempted abduction with intent to defile. Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated.”

“Aggravated Sexual Assault | Attempted Abduction [Previously Released] – On May 10 at 7:55 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle (22172) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking in the above area on her way to school when an unknown man walked past her and then began following her. After a short distance, the man grabbed the victim from behind. While the suspect was holding the victim, he inappropriately touched her before the victim yelled and made attempts to separate from him. Eventually, the suspect released the victim and fled on foot towards Ginn Memorial Park. The victim continued to Graham Park Middle School where she immediately notified school personnel who contacted the School Resource Officer (SRO). While investigating the incident, officers were informed that a second 12-year-old girl had also been assaulted that morning by someone matching the description of the suspect. The victim of that encounter reported to police she was walking near Ginn Memorial Park when she observed an unknown man following her. At one point, the suspect approached the victim from behind and inappropriately touched her. The victim also yelled and began to run from the suspect. When a passing motorist observed the victim running, the good Samaritan stopped their vehicle and gave the victim a ride home. The victim then reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. The suspect did not speak to either victim during the two separate encounters. Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau are actively investigating the incidents and are

seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area at the time of the assaults who matched the provided description. The investigation continues.”

“Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On August 30 at 8:37 p.m., officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 2600 block of Eagle Crest Lane in Woodbridge (22191) at approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 29. The investigation revealed rounds struck a glass door leading to the deck of the home. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Attempted Commercial Burglary – On August 31 at 3:57 a.m., officers responded to the LLC Pharmacy located at 1690 Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge (22192) for an alarm activation. Upon arriving at the location, officers observed damage to the glass front door. Video surveillance revealed four unknown men walked from a nearby wooded area towards the business before one of the men threw a large rock multiple times, striking the door. When the suspects then walked back towards the wooded area. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Officers determined no entry was made into the building and no property was reported missing.”

“Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – On August 30 at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the Somerset Pointe Apartments located in the 14700 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a child neglect. The investigation revealed fire and rescue personnel had responded to the apartment complex regarding water coming from an apartment where a 5-year-old girl was located unsupervised. While investigating the incident, the child’s mother, identified as the accused, arrived at the apartment. Officers determined the accused was caring for the victim when she left the child unsupervised inside the apartment. While the accused was gone, the victim tampered with the toilet causing the water to flood the bathroom into an adjoining residence. The victim was unharmed and released to the custody of a family member. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Brissa L. RIVERA OCEGUEDA, was charged. Charged on August 30: [No Photo Available] Brissa L. RIVERA OCEGUEDA, 24, of 14700 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville. Charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons.”