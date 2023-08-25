2 strangulation cases, 2 arrests

Prince William Police Department: “Strangulation | Domestic Related *ARREST – On August 24, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic disputes that were reported to have occurred at the Motel 6 located at 17133 Dumfries Road in Dumfries (22025) between June 30 and July 2, was arrested. The accused, identified as Allan Jerod HARRIS, was taken into custody by Manassas City police. Arrested on August 24: [No Photo Available] Allan Jerod HARRIS, 45, of 4042 Chetham Way in Woodbridge. Charged with 1 count of strangulation and 2 counts of domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On July 5 at 2:03 p.m., officers responded to investigate an ongoing domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at the Motel 6 located at 17133 Dumfries Road in Dumfries (22025) between June 30 and July 2. The investigation revealed on June 30, the victim, a 41-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and slapped her before throwing her to the ground. The parties eventually separated. On July 2, another verbal altercation between the victim and the accused escalated. During that encounter, the accused struck the victim several times and grabbed her throat before the parties separated. The victim reported minor injuries sustained during both encounters. On July 5, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Allan Jerod HARRIS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Malicious Wounding | Strangulation *ARREST – On August 23, the suspect sought in connection to the assault that was reported to have occurred near Veteran’s Park located at 14300 Veterans Drive in Woodbridge (22191) on August 19, was arrested. The accused, identified as Steven Jose MORALES, was taken into custody without incident. Arrested on August 23: Steven Jose MORALES, 28, of the 1200 block of Riggs Court in Woodbridge. Charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, and domestic assault &

battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Malicious Wounding | Strangulation [Previously Released] – On August 19 at 8:40 a.m., officers responded to Veteran’s Park located at 14300 Veterans Drive in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation while driving near the above area. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim multiple times before grabbing her neck and shoving her out of the moving vehicle. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Steven Jose MORALES. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related *ARREST – On August 17, 2023, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 13000 block of Tadmore Court in Woodbridge (22193) around 1:00 a.m. on November 26, 2021, was arrested. The accused, identified as Gabriel MORALES ARCHILA, was located and taken into custody by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Arrested on August 17, 2023: [No Photo Available] Gabriel MORALES ARCHILA, 41, of the 13000 block of Tadmore Court in Woodbridge. Charged with attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On November 28 at 4:45 p.m., officers responded to investigate a domestic that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 13000 block of Tadmore Court in Woodbridge (22193) around 1:00 a.m. on November 26. The victim, a 40-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and held it to the victim’s body while threatening her. The victim briefly separated from the accused before he grabbed her by the neck and then threatened her again while holding a knife to her eye. The parties eventually separated, and the victim eventually reported the incident to police. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Gabriel MORALES ARCHILA. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On August 23 at 12:57 p.m., officers responded to The Flats at Neabsco Commons Apartments located in the 2700 block of Neabsco Commons Place in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed multiple shots were fired before two vehicles sped quickly out of the area. While checking the area, officers located bullet damage to an apartment window and multiple shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On August 23 at 6:36 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 1800 block of Tiger Lily Close in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused took the victim’s phone. When a juvenile family member attempted to contact emergency services, the accused grabbed the phone and pushed the juvenile into a wall. The accused then took a firearm belonging to the victim and punctured a tire on the victim’s vehicle before leaving. While investigating the incident, the victim reported a separate assault that occurred on August 1 when accused threw an object which struck her in the face causing a laceration above her eye. The victim further reported the accused had taken another firearm on August 5. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Elijah Osha Devoe CHAPMAN. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from March 2022] Elijah Osha Devoe CHAPMAN, 31, of no fixed address. Described as a black male, approximately 5’11, 180lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on both arms. Wanted for 1 count of malicious wounding, 1 count of preventing the summoning of law enforcement, 1 count of domestic assault & battery, 1 count of assault & battery, 3 counts of grand larceny, and 1 count of destruction of property.”

“Strangulation – On August 22 at 2:30 p.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Woodbridge High School located at 3001 Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge (22192) was notified about an assault between two students. The investigation revealed the two male students, both 14 years of age, were involved in a physical altercation when one of the students grabbed the other’s neck. At one point another student intervened, and the parties were separated. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile, was arrested. Arrested on August 23: [Juvenile] A 14-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge. Charged with strangulation. Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”