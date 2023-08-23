Motorcyclist killed on Lake Jackson Drive

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 22 at 10:32PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Lake Jackson Dr. and Hillcrest Dr. [near] Manassas (20111) to investigate a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the operator of a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Lake Jackson Dr. at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control of the motorcycle while navigating a turn in the roadway. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled up an embankment, where the operator separated and struck a tree. The operator was transported to an area hospital where he later died on August 23.”

“Identified: The driver of the 2022 Yamaha motorcycle was identified as Muhammad MUBASHAR, 30, of Manassas”