Prince William Police Department: “Armed Robbery – On August 20 at 5:42 p.m., officers responded to the Tobacco Store located at 13434 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man brandished a firearm toward a store employee before demanding money from the registers. The suspect fled the store with unpaid tobacco products and an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. Suspect Description: A black male wearing a black bucket-style hat and ski-style mask, a black Nike shirt, grey Nike sweatpants, and gray New Balance shoes.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery – On August 19 at 9:02 p.m. officers responded to Potomac Mills located at 2700

Potomac Mills Close in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 15-year-old male juvenile, was outside the mall when a group of males, believed to be juveniles, approached the victim, and demanded his shoes. When the victim refused, multiple members of the group struck the victim before the victim’s shoes were taken. The group fled, and the victim reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. Minor injuries were reported.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 18 at 11:15 p.m., officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that was reported to have occurred in the 10500 block of Lariat Ln. in Manassas (20109) sometime between 9:40 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. The investigation revealed multiple bullet holes were found in a vehicle parked in the above area. Residents reported hearing gunfire during the above timeframe. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 18 at 10:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of Stockbridge Road and Ashmere Close in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a group of individuals, possibly teenagers, were arguing when someone in the group fired a round. The group dispersed and fled the area. No injuries were reported. While checking the area, officers located an unoccupied vehicle that was struck by the gunfire.”

“Residential Burglary – On August 19 at 4:23 a.m., officers responded to the TGM Sudley Crossing Apartments located in the 10800 block of Gambril Drive in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed a resident of the apartment observed two individuals leaving the apartment through the unsecured sliding glass door. No property was reported missing.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 18 at 8:33 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14200 block of Savannah Drive in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the accused was involved in a physical altercation with a family member, a 49-year-old woman, and had also destroyed property in the home. When officers attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and began striking officers. At one point during the encounter, the accused wrapped his arm around an officer’s neck. Eventually, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as William Dominick KNOTT-JACKSON, was arrested. Arrested on August 18: William Dominick KNOTT-JACKSON, 20, of the 14200 block of Savannah Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of strangulation, 1 count of domestic assault & battery, 1 count of felony destruction of property, 1 count of obstruction. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 20 at 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Waynesboro Court in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the accused observed a group physically fighting in the front yard of a residence before retrieving a firearm and firing a round into the air causing the group to disperse. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Nicholas TAYLOR, was charged. Charged on August 20: [No Photo Available] Nicholas TAYLOR, 50, of 4139 Waynesboro Court in Woodbridge. Charged with reckless handling of a firearm. Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons.”

“Attempted Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 19 at 6:50 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 15000 block of Jarrell Place in Woodbridge (22193) to assist with a person in crisis. Upon arriving at the residence, officers observed a woman, identified as the accused, continued to act disorderly. When officers approached the accused, she threw a trash can towards the officer. The officer was able to avoid being struck by the trash can and took the accused into custody without incident. While investigating the incident, officers determined the accused was in possession of a

controlled substance. No injuries were reported by the officer. Following the investigation, the woman, identified as Anya Mirae SMITH, was arrested. Arrested on August 19: Anya Mirae SMITH, 26, of 37523 Oak Green Lane in Purceville. Charged with attempted assault & battery on LEO and possession of a controlled substance. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Residential Burglaries – On August 19 at 8:53 a.m. officers responded to a residence located in the 12800 block of Marblestone Drive in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary in-progress. The investigation revealed entry was made into the home through a rear door that was found unsecured. While investigating the incident, officers determined the suspect was a juvenile who was reported missing earlier that morning. As officers were checking the area, they observed the suspect and attempted to detain him. The accused initially fled on foot before being detained with assistance from a police K-9. Further investigation revealed the accused was involved in two additional burglaries earlier that morning at residences located in the 12800 block of Chandon Cross Road and in the 5400 block of Quance Lane Officers located the property reported missing from the burglaries at one of the residences. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, was arrested. Charged on August 19: [Juvenile] A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge. Charged with 3 counts of burglary, 1 count of obstruction, 1 count of credit card theft, 1 count of destruction of property, 1 count of tampering with a vehicle. Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Molinari Juvenile Shelter.”