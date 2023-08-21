Moped operator killed near NOVA Woodbridge Campus

Prince William County Police: “Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 20 at 1:45 a.m., crash investigators responded to the intersection of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2018 Yamaha FX 5 Moped was traveling southbound on Neabsco Mills Road approaching the stop bar with Smoke Court when it was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. The collision caused the operator of the moped to be thrown from the moped onto the windshield of the Malibu before rolling to the ground. The operator, and only occupant of the moped, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The investigation continues. Identified: The operator of the 2018 Yamaha FX 5 Moped was identified as Junaid Mahmood QURESHI, 67, of Woodbridge.”