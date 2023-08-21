Fatal car crash in area of Graham Park Road

Prince William County Police Department: “Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 16 at 12:23 a.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Graham Park Road and Woodland Drive in Triangle (22172) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2009 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Graham Park Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle while in a turn in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a residential lawn where it struck a telephone pole guidewire before continuing into a ravine where the vehicle then struck a concrete culvert and came to rest within a creek bed. The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. No additional property damage was reported. Identified: The driver of the 2009 Ford Fusion was identified as Kenneth JACOBS, 58, of Dumfries.