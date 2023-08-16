Opinion: LaCroix should provide evidence of vandalized signs

I am writing in response to Rob Hartwell’s opinion letter on August 15 regarding the supposedly vandalized signs of Jeannie LaCroix in Woodbridge. Mr. Hartwell – using language thick with innuendo and unsaid accusations – implied that it was more than a coincidence that these signs were apparently vandalized on private property just when Ms. LaCroix’s election opponent had begun placing signs herself.

Reading his pearl-clutching letter, I couldn’t help but think of the quote from an infamous propagandist: “Accuse the other of that you are guilty.” After all, this is coming from a representative of a political party which has utilized every dirty trick in the book to obtain and hold on to electoral power, even going so far as to personally attack election officials and the very seat of our democracy itself – and has the glass house audacity to accuse by innuendo a political opponent of resorting to vandalism of signs.

His evidence? Her opponent – gasp – has placed signs in the median instead of private property. Well, Mr. Hartwell – since these were on private property and we live in a time of video doorbells and floodlight cameras, I say release this footage of these so-called perpetrators of these vandalisms instead of relying on worthless meaningless accusations.

But then again, doing so might reveal far more about Ms. LaCroix’s campaign than Mr. Hartwell would be comfortable with. And yes, I do agree that the timing is coincidental – perhaps some political operatives took a page from the GOP playbook and destroyed their own signs for attention. After all, destroying your own sign is much easier than breaking into voting machines.

Regardless, I’m sure Mr. Hartwell enjoyed the free headlines from these so-called crimes – coincidence or not.

Anthony Roberts

Woodbridge

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