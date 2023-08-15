Jeannie LaCroix campaign signs vandalized in Woodbridge

I certainly hope it’s a coincidence that at the same time Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin’s signs appeared in Woodbridge, nearly 10 of her opponent Jeannie LaCroix’s signs were vandalized, ripped down, stolen and even run over by a truck.

In stark contrast to Supervisor Franklin’s signs, most illegally placed in VDOT right of ways, Ms. LaCroix’s dozens of signs in Woodbridge District are all placed on private property with the permission of the landowners.

I’m calling on Ms. Franklin and her supporters to move their signs to private property and to cease from any efforts to vandalize her opponent’s signs. Using a car or truck on private property to run over personal property is in fact a crime.

I am also urging my counterpart in the Democratic Party to ensure their campaign workers obey the law going forward and refrain from the destruction or vandalism of private property.

Sincerely,

Rob Hartwell

Woodbridge District Republican Chairman

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