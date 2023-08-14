Woodbridge man, 50, charged with DUI, held on $3,000 bond

Stafford County sheriff: “A Woodbridge man was jailed for numerous offenses after a traffic stop in South Stafford yesterday afternoon. On August 12th at 7:33 p.m. Sergeant B.U. Demirci observed a red Ford Taurus being operated with stolen license plates. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to assist and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of White Oak Road and Town and Country Drive.”

“The 50-year-old driver had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath and was arrested. He was ultimately charged with possession of stolen property, DUI second offense in ten years, driving revoked, driving after forfeiture of license, refusal, obstruction of justice, improper display of license plates and open title on a vehicle. [Jihad Saboor, of Woodbridge] was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 bond.”