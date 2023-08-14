VDOT travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure to install pavement markers after recent paving at mile markers 111–112, near the Ladysmith interchange.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 118–120, near the Thornburg interchange.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures with intermittent full stops at mile markers 124–125. Beam placement for construction of new Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, 11:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 minute intervals and 4:30 a.m. All northbound lanes open.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17) Monday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures at mile markers 131–132 for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 134–135.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Monday?– Thursday, ?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m.– 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 139–142.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 133 (Route 17) Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection. Overnight lane closures between the interchanges to allow crews to conduct routine safety inspection of Cowan Boulevard overpass.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 142–139.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 139–137.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 minute intervals, 4:30 a.m. Two lanes open and 10 a.m. All lanes open (except Friday, when all lanes open at 4:30 a.m.)

Thursday?– Friday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 139–137.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure on southbound local lanes for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Improve 95 work at mile markers 132–131 on southbound through lanes: 9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, 4:30 a.m. Two lanes open and 10 a.m. All lanes open

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Beam placement for construction of new Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures with intermittent full stops at mile markers 125–124.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, 11:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 minute intervals and 4:30 a.m. All southbound lanes open.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave at mile markers 108-104.

95 Express Lanes: The 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension is expected to open southbound at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Southbound Express Lanes travelers will be able to drive an additional 10 miles south in the new facility to the Route 17 area from its existing terminus point south of exit 143 (Garrisonville). Exiting travelers can enter local I-95 southbound travel lanes near the Rappahannock River to access the Route 17 or Route 3 interchanges or continue in the I-95 southbound through travel lanes toward Spotsylvania or Richmond.

Northbound I-95 through travelers approaching from the Rappahannock River area will be able to enter Express Lanes using a left ramp entrance near the Route 17 interchange starting Friday, Aug. 18.

Watch a YouTube video to learn more about the entrance and exit points.

Additional new access points to and from the Express Lanes near Marine Corps Base Quantico and Courthouse Road will open in late 2023. Following the reopening of the I-95 general-purpose lanes from exits 130 to 133 in late 2023, local traffic seeking to enter the northbound Express Lanes will use a new flyover ramp near Route 17.

For more information, please visit ExpressLanes.com/95extension.

Stafford County: Route 1 Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 for milling and paving between the bridges over Potomac Creek and Layhill Road. Milling and paving will also occur during these times at the following intersections with Route 1: Enon Road and Cranes Corner Road and Centreport Parkway.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures for mobile operation to repair guardrail repair at multiple locations along Route 17 northbound and southbound in Stafford.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road): Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Crews will begin paving activities to resurface Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Crews will start by milling the existing pavement on Route 610 westbound near Mine Road, and will progress west toward Joshua Road. Once crews have reached Joshua Road, they will next work along Route 610 eastbound toward Mine Road. Travelers will encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1 Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound for paving between Market Street and Bakers Lane.

Route 3 at Orange Plank Road: Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures at the intersection for traffic signal work as part of the project to improve traffic flow and reduce conflict points that contribute to crashes. Read the news release.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between Latitude Street (shopping center entrance) and Glenwood Drive.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Paving, pavement marking, and rumble strip placement between Route 601 (Lawyers Road) and Route 691 (Black Rock Drive) with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

Route 600 (Herndon Road) Sunday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Milling and paving between Brock Road and Orange Plank Road with one-way alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

Route 610 (Brock Road) Sunday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Milling and paving between Herndon Road and Route 3 with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

Market Street: Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Market Street for paving between Route 1 and Spotsylvania Avenue.

Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway) Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Southpoint Parkway between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive as part of a widening project.

Route 1414 (Hardee Street) Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pipe replacement. Road will close between Hampton Drive and Polk Drive. Crews will detour traffic around the work zone.

Route 1415 (Hampton Drive) Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pipe replacement. Road will close between Polk Drive to Spotslee Drive. Crews will detour traffic around the work zone.

—Virginia Department of Transportation