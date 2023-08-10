Good Samaritans assaulted after stopping to help crashed driver

Virginia State Police: “At 1:51 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County. A Mercedes sedan was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the interstate near the 135-mile marker. The vehicle struck the guardrail actuator and overturned.”

“Two other motorists pulled off to the shoulder to render aid to the driver of the crashed vehicle. As they walked up to the crashed Mercedes, its driver, Kevin J. Wood, 29, of Fredericksburg, Va., exited the vehicle and assaulted them.”

“Wood was transported to Mary Washington Hospital and is still being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The two motorists, both adult males, were also transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

“State police arrested Wood on one count of driving under the influence (DUI, 3rd offense within 5-10 years), one count of attempted murder, one count of strangulation, and one count of malicious wounding. The crash and assaults remain under investigation.”