Woodbridge man, 24, charged with murder

Update from Prince William police: “The deceased was identified as Jesser Edwardo MARROQUIN CORDON, 33, of Brentwood, MD.”

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation – On August 5 at 10:24PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 800 block of Fulton Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in an altercation outside the home that escalated physically. During the encounter, the accused stabbed the victim before chasing him to the backyard area where the victim then collapsed.”

“Arriving officers attempted to provide first aid to the victim who was pronounced dead on scene. The accused remained at the home and was detained by officers without incident. No other injuries were reported. Further information regarding the identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Heriberto VALDEZ, was arrested.”

“Arrested on August 5: Heriberto VALDEZ, 24, of 2020 York Dr in Woodbridge. Charged with murder and use of a weapon in commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending. Bond: Unavailable.”