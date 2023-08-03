New boat ramp opens at Widewater State Park

Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation: “Widewater State Park has a new motorboat ramp with direct access to the Potomac River. The boat ramp provides direct access to the Potomac River-Mallows Bay National Marine Sanctuary.”

“The new launch area opened on Monday, July 10, and boasts 50 boat trailer parking spots, 14 single vehicle parking spaces and restrooms. A well, fully automated gate and contact station were also included in the construction.”

“Overnight and late return boating is permitted, but daily parking fees apply.? The ramp opens at 5 a.m. every day and the gate will allow vehicles to leave anytime, but you must enter to launch before the automatic gate closes at dusk each day. Please note that closing times change with dusk hours throughout the year, so be sure to call the park office for current closing times.”