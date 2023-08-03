1 shot in Georgetown South: ‘Investigation is active and ongoing

Manassas City Police Department: “Shots Fired: On August 1, 2023, at 10:00 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to the 9300 block of Taney Road for a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located a victim of an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began life-saving measures and summoned rescue personnel. The victim was airlifted to a local area hospital for further treatment. An extensive investigation was launched in coordination with local law enforcement K9 officers. Officers were able to identify and locate the suspect. The juvenile suspect was apprehended and a Detention Order was served. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding the above incidents, please contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000.”

“Shots Fired: On August 1, 2023, at 6:55 p.m. Manassas City Police responded to the area of Taney Road and Hood Road with a report of gunfire.When officers arrived, they began to canvas the area and located several shell casings. Two vehicles and a residence were struck. Officers were unable to locate any injured person for this incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.”