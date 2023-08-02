See Fredericksburg from the skies at Stafford ‘Wings and Wheels 2023’

Capt. Lee Fox, PT Stearman pilot Flying over the Fredericksburg Nationals Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Potomac Local Founder and Publisher Uriah Kiser flying over the Stafford Airport for a story about a community airshow. Overlooking Fredericksburg from 1,000 feet

Lee Fox has been flying planes for over 50 years. He started as a teenager and later made a 40-year career flying passenger jets for American Airlines. But the job he now has- flying a 1942 PT Stearman bi-wing plane — is one of his dreams.

“I’ve got close to 40,000 hours of flying time, and this thing is a handful. It’s one of the toughest airplanes I’ve ever flown. Every time you fly it, you say, ‘Fly it until it’s in the hangar with the door closed because this has a mind of its own.’ It’ll want to run off on you,” said Fox.

The plane has no electrical systems, cruises at about 100 mph, and holds 42 gallons of fuel, with a range of about three and a half miles. The open-air cockpit seats two, designed for training WWII pilots.

The PT Stearman is part of the Commemorative Air Force, an organization dedicated to keeping WWII-era planes and others in the sky and off ropes used to suspend aircraft from museum ceilings. Fox took me up in his plane for a 25-minute ride over Fredericksburg for a flight I’ll never forget.

After taking off from Stafford Regional Airport, we ascended 1,000 feet over the Abel Lake Reservoir in Stafford County. With the shops and businesses on Route 17 in clear view, Fox flew over the rapidly expanding Interstate 95 corridor and then pointed the nose toward the Fredericksburg Nationals baseball stadium.

Fox and his friends fly their planes over the stadium during games when singers perform the National Anthem. He deployed smoke commonly seen during air shows — a breathtaking sight from the ground and even better from an open-air cockpit.

Then we flew over Downtown Fredericksburg and took in views of the 115-year-old Mary Washington University Campus, the 118-year-old Oak Hill Cemetery, and the Rappahannock River. Now over Stafford County again, Fox does a series of wingovers, taking the plane up, turning the aircraft to its side like a vehicle makes a turn, and then racing downward at 100 mph until the plane levels out.

“This thing is the ultimate rollercoaster,” said Fox.

You can ride on the PT Stearman and other classic airplanes during the Wings and Wheels event Saturday, August 5, at Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, The Commemorative Air Force will have several aircraft on display, including an Alouette Helicopter, a Fuji LM-1 training aircraft, and C-47 cargo aircraft on display and available for tours of the inside. The CAF will also offer a TBM Wing Walk, B-26 Machine Gun Terret, and merchandise from the Capital Air Wing.

The Virginia Department of Aviation will bring a static display of the ICON A-5 Seaplane with an interactive flight simulator to give visitors a sense of flying.

Tango Mike (TM) Auto Detailing and ‘Stangs and Fangs are sponsoring an automobile display. Both will have high-end cars and trucks exhibited along the taxiway. There will also be food trucks and a cooling tent.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The next day, Sunday, August 6, the airport will open for those who want to ride on one of the commemorative planes.

Fox’s website has more information about PT Stearman, where it flies, and how you can climb aboard.