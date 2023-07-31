Body of missing 40-year-old man found in Lake Ridge pond

Prince William police: “Death Investigation – On July 27 at 7:14 p.m., officers responded to the 11700 block of Antietam Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed a body was found floating in the water behind an address in the above area.”

“Fire and rescue responded and removed the body from the water and confirmed the death. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play. The deceased, identified as a 40-year-old man, was confirmed as a missing person who had been reported to police earlier that morning after it was discovered he had left his home on Pineneedle Ct in Woodbridge sometime after 9:30 p.m. the evening prior, on July 26.”

“At the time of the initial report, there were no indications the individual was endangered. Family members were checking areas their loved one was known to frequent when the body was discovered. The cause of death is not immediately known and will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Identified: The deceased was identified as James Lloyd MOORE, 40, of Woodbridge