Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds being the greatest threat. High temperatures are also a concern today and a Heat Advisory is in effect.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

“Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”