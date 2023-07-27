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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds being the greatest threat. High temperatures are also a concern today and a Heat Advisory is in effect.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

“Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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