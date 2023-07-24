Stafford man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting

: “July 22nd, 2023, at 7:49 a.m., the Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center received a report of a male brandishing a knife, physically assaulting an older man, and demanding money from multiple people in the 1400 block of Sunken Road.”

“The E-911 Center dispatched patrol officers to the incident. The initial arriving officer quickly located the offender and ordered him to drop the knife. The offender ignored the officer’s commands and charged the officer with the knife. The officer discharged his firearm, striking the offender.”

“Additional officers arrived and immediately rendered life-saving measures to the offender until medics arrived. EMS transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The offender was identified as Taylor Drew, 34, of Stafford County. His next of kin has been notified.”<

“Per Fredericksburg Police policy, Chief Layton has requested Virginia State Police to conduct the investigation. The officer is currently on administrative leave while the investigation advances. His name will be released at a later date. Virginia State Police encourages anyone who may have seen or captured the incident on video to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 1-800-572-2260 or emailing [email protected].”