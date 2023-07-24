Opinion: Is Prince William County Becoming “Pottersville?”



In a recent interview for InsideNOVA, Director of Economic Development Christina Winn, it is acknowledged that Prince William County is essentially an order taker for the data center industry.

“Companies seek Prince William as a development destination rather than economic development officials luring them in, Winn said. The economic development office simply helps companies become established once they’ve received the green light from elected officials.”

Winn also “said the that election’s results bear no impact on how her office plans to conduct business moving forward.” That aligns with Chair Ann Wheeler’s apparent intent to ignore the electorate and continue her overly solicitous attitude toward the data center industry unfettered. Her fealty to the lords commerce transcends any obligation to those she was elected to represent.

Taxpayers should expect that their government would aggressively market the county to attract the most beneficial businesses rather than just acquiesce to predatory corporations that want to exploit our “give away the store” tax rates and obliging political climate.

Recall the nightmarish scene in the classic Christmas movie: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (see: sidewalk scene its a wonderful life – YouTube) where hero George Bailey is horrified to witness the desecration of his beloved Bedford Falls under the exploitive influence of the miserly villain Henry Potter. Ask yourself if that scene bears any resemblance to what is happening here right before our eyes.

Is our government turning Prince William County into Pottersville?

Bill Wright

Gainesville

Potomac Local News aims to share opinions on issues of local importance from a diverse range of residents across all our communities. If you’ve recently spoken at a Board of County Supervisors meeting, send us a typed copy of your remarks for publication to [email protected].