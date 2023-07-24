Murder suspect, 16, nabbed by Stafford sheriff’s office

Prince William County Police: “On July 21, the juvenile suspect sought in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old man that occurred in the 14100 block of Big Crest Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) on July 18, was arrested. The suspect, a 16-year-old male juvenile, who was previously identified pursuant to a court order issued by the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Prince William County for the purposes of apprehension, was taken into custody by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify any other individual(s) possibly involved in the fatal shooting. Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.”

Arrested on July 21: [Juvenile]

Tyler Jeremiah DALEY, 16, of the 100 block of Coachman Cl. in Stafford, charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, and shooting at an occupied vehicle

Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody

Identified:

The victim was identified as Jayson LEWIS, 18, of Stafford