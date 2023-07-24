Murder suspect, 16, nabbed by Stafford sheriff’s office

Prince William County Police: “On July 21, the juvenile suspect sought in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old man that occurred in the 14100 block of Big Crest Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) on July 18, was arrested. The suspect, a 16-year-old male juvenile, who was previously identified pursuant to a court order issued by the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Prince William County for the purposes of apprehension, was taken into custody by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.”
“The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify any other individual(s) possibly involved in the fatal shooting. Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.”
Arrested on July 21: [Juvenile]
Tyler Jeremiah DALEY, 16, of the 100 block of Coachman Cl. in Stafford, charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, and shooting at an occupied vehicle
Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody
Identified:
The victim was identified as Jayson LEWIS, 18, of Stafford
“Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On July 18 at 1:02AM, officers responded to the 14100 block of Big Crest Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, and a juvenile acquaintance where in the above area when the victim was shot in the upper body.”
“After the shooting, the acquaintance contacted police to report his friend had been shot before disconnecting and leaving the area. Officers initially responded and checked the area unable to locate the involved parties or a crime scene.”
“While investigating the incident, the victim and acquaintance arrived at a hospital in another jurisdiction where they were connected to the altercation in Prince William County and the location identified on Big Crest Ln. The victim was subsequently flown to a trauma center where he died from his injury later in the morning. The acquaintance was not injured in the encounter.”
“At this time, the shooting does not appear to be random. Detectives are actively following up on leads as the investigation into the incident and what led up to the shooting continues. Further information regarding the identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police.”