Prince William County launches youth fentanyl overdose prevention

Prince William County: “Today, Prince William County launched Fentanyl Exposed, a fentanyl overdose prevention campaign targeting at-risk youth and young adults in the greater Prince William County area. The campaign seeks to empower and educate young people about the risks and dangers of fentanyl-laced substances, such as illicit pills and powders, while providing critical knowledge on how to reduce the risk of a fatal overdose. Fentanyl Exposed is the first campaign in Prince William County to provide fentanyl prevention messaging specifically for teens.”

“Fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, causes more deaths among people under 50 in the United States than cancer, heart disease, suicide, homicide and accidents, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl is everywhere and use of the deadly, synthetic opioid in the greater Prince William County area has been on the rise since 2018.”

“The Fentanyl Exposed campaign features the following: A teen-centered website that includes key information about the risks of fentanyl, ways to prevent overdose and overdose death. A social media campaign that will reach teens on frequented and relevant channels with fentanyl and naloxone educational information.”