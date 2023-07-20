Prince William police 3rd annual community fair celebrating diversity

Prince William police: “Announcing a save-the-date for the 3rd Annual Community Fair celebrating diversity and embracing unity, sponsored by the Prince William County Police Department, being held September 16, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m. on Sean Connaughton Plaza on the grounds of the McCoart Government Complex in Woodbridge.”
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!