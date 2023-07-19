PLN interns meet Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Manassas

The Potomac Local News team got one-on-one time with Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Manassas on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

My interns, Amelia Breeden and Madina Habib of Osbourn High School and Jacqueline Vontersch of Elon University, a Woodbridge native, joined me at the ribbon cutting of RapidFlight. The firm uses 3-D printers to make unmanned aerial drones and announced a $5 million expansion, adding more than 100 new employees.

The student interns spoke with the governor, who encouraged them to pursue their studies in school and in local journalism. More than 200 people attended the event, which allowed the interns to photograph and meet other business leaders and elected officials from their community.

Our interns conducted themselves with professionalism and grace and served as shining examples of our work here at PLN and in their respective schools. Breeden and Habib joined PLN in February as part of the Manassas City Public Schools Word-based Learning Program.

Vontersch joined PLN this month as a meeting reporter.

PLN works with students and members of our community in multiple ways.

Work-based learning Program: Students learn web publishing tools, copy editing, deadlines, and time management and are responsible for posting community news to our website.

Interested college and high school students may apply here for this unpaid internship.

Meeting Reporters Program: Our meeting “documenters” are trained and paid to attend, photograph, and take notes (document) public meetings in Prince William and Stafford counties, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg sites.

Interested residents may apply here to participate in this program

Thank you to our interns and meeting reporters who shine a light on news and events happening in our communities, continuously working to hold our elected leaders accountable.

And thank you for being a PLN member who ensures we may continue training the next generation of local news reports while continuing to bring you the local news and information you trust.

Please click here and become a member today and thank you.