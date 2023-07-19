Gainesville woman, 77, charged in fatal pedestrian crash

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation *DRIVER CHARGED – On July 18, after consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, crash investigators charged the driver of the 2011 Honda Odyssey involved in the fatal collision that occurred at the intersection of Somerset Crossing Dr. and Forkland Way in Gainesville (20155) on July 14. Following the investigation, the driver, identified as Paula Ann BURESH, was charged.”

Charged on July 18:

Paula Ann BURESH, 77, of 7412 James Madison Hwy. in Gainesville

Charged with failure to stop for pedestrian

Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on Court Summons

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Chyi MAO, 72, of Gainesville