Gainesville woman, 77, charged in fatal pedestrian crash

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation *DRIVER CHARGED – On July 18, after consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, crash investigators charged the driver of the 2011 Honda Odyssey involved in the fatal collision that occurred at the intersection of Somerset Crossing Dr. and Forkland Way in Gainesville (20155) on July 14. Following the investigation, the driver, identified as Paula Ann BURESH, was charged.”
Charged on July 18:
- Paula Ann BURESH, 77, of 7412 James Madison Hwy. in Gainesville
- Charged with failure to stop for pedestrian
- Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on Court Summons
Identified:
The deceased pedestrian was identified as Chyi MAO, 72, of Gainesville
Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On July 14 at 7:16AM, officers responded to the intersection of Somerset Crossing Dr. and Forkland Way in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a crashing involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2011 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Somerset Crossing Way approaching the intersection with Forkland Way when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where the pedestrian was pronounced deceased. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The investigation continues.