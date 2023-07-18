Stafford sheriff’s deputies arrest bank robbery suspect within hours

Stafford sheriff’s office: “An attempted robbery suspect and his alleged accomplices went down faster than Bud Light sales after the brazen act in a Stafford County bank yesterday.”

“On July 17th at 12:21 p.m., deputies responded to the Atlantic Union Bank at 1044 Warrenton Road for a robbery in progress. Deputy W.E. Trainor IV arrived to find that the suspect had fled the bank on foot. A perimeter was established, but deputies were unable to immediately locate the suspect.”

“The investigation revealed the suspect entered the bank and produced a note demanding cash. The suspect proceeded to leave the bank without obtaining the cash, but not before cameras captured a perfect picture of him. The photo was shared on our social media leading to the quick identification of the suspect.”