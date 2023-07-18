News

Stafford sheriff’s deputies arrest bank robbery suspect within hours

By Uriah Kiser
Harris III, Zinno, Spears

Stafford sheriff’s office: “An attempted robbery suspect and his alleged accomplices went down faster than Bud Light sales after the brazen act in a Stafford County bank yesterday.”

“On July 17th at 12:21 p.m., deputies responded to the Atlantic Union Bank at 1044 Warrenton Road for a robbery in progress. Deputy W.E. Trainor IV arrived to find that the suspect had fled the bank on foot. A perimeter was established, but deputies were unable to immediately locate the suspect.”

“The investigation revealed the suspect entered the bank and produced a note demanding cash. The suspect proceeded to leave the bank without obtaining the cash, but not before cameras captured a perfect picture of him. The photo was shared on our social media leading to the quick identification of the suspect.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts