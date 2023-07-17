Man, 21, dies after passing around handgun inside house

Prince William police: “Homicide Investigation | Involuntary Manslaughter – On July 15 at 6:26PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 8300 block of Scotland Lp in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old man, and two acquaintances were inside the home, passing around a handgun.”

“While handling the weapon, one of the acquaintances to the victim, identified as the accused, neglectfully discharged the handgun, firing a round and striking the victim in the chest. Responding officers provided first aid to the victim before being transported to an area hospital by fire and rescue personnel where the victim later died.”

“No additional injuries reported. A fourth man was also inside the residence at the time of the incident and was not involved. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Daniel VILLALOBOS MARQUEZ, was arrested.”

Arrested on July 16:

Daniel VILLALOBOS MARQUEZ, 27, of 8382 Scotland Loop in Manassas

Charged with involuntary manslaughter

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified:

The victim was identified as Reynaldo Jesus VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ, 21, of Manassas