Code Red air quality just declared this afternoon, Monday, July 17, 2023; Code Orange tomorrow

Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments: Monday, July 17 – 3 PM The most recent hourly estimate of Particle Pollution (2.5 microns) reached 151 AQI (Unhealthy). We are sending you this alert because your local air quality may be changing. Take action appropriate for your health conditions — and please monitor the latest conditions at www.airnow.gov.”

“This message is generated based on the latest hourly air pollution measurements to estimate the day’s cumulative air quality conditions. Due to federal health guidelines that determine how pollutants are averaged and calculated, this message does not necessarily mean a violation of federal health standards occurred. A sudden change in weather such as an upcoming thunderstorm may reduce the chance of pollution levels reaching unhealthy conditions.”

Code Orange forecast for Tuesday, July 18, 2023: “The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) has forecast a Code Orange air day for the metropolitan Washington region tomorrow: Tuesday, July 18. Smoke coming from wildfires in Canada will contribute to the increased levels of fine particle pollution. The Code Orange levels mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including older adults, children, and people with heart or lung disease.”

“Sensitive groups like people with heart or lung disease like asthma or emphysema, older adults, and children should make outdoor activities shorter and less intense and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.”