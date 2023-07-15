Dill Dinkers Pickleball to open 16,485 square foot space at Manassas Mall

Dill Dinkers Pickleball: “Dill Dinkers, the leading provider of dedicated indoor pickleball in Maryland, has signed a 10-year lease with Spinoso Real Estate Group for its first location, Manassas Mall. The facility will be located at 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109, in spaces A3 and A4, across from Autobahn Indoor Speedway, and is scheduled to open in early 2024.”

“The 16,485 square foot space will include six regulaQon-sized pickleball courts with fences and an outdoor surface, bathrooms, private event space, a pro shop, a ball machine, and a state-of- the-art reservation system. The facility will offer clinics, private and semi-private lessons, and leagues. A Director of Pickleball is on staff at each locaQon to ensure the pickleball programming is in line with Dill Dinkers’ high standards.”

“Dill Dinkers, which recently announced the opening of its fourth locaQon, has exploded on the scene as the leader in dedicated indoor pickleball faciliQes on the east coast. “Our vision is to spread the joy of pickleball worldwide,” said Will Richards, Co-Founder and CEO.”