Sheriff’s investigators track rape suspect to Peru

Stafford Sheriff’s office: “On July 6th, deputies responded to a sexual assault complaint involving a 10-year-old victim. Detective B.E. Abramaitys was assigned the investigation and began conducting interviews and obtaining search warrants. Felony arrest warrants were obtained for three counts of rape, three counts of forcible sodomy, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and three counts of sexual abuse.”

“On July 7th a Deputy U.S. Marshal discovered that the suspect had fled the country. The deputy worked with Customs and Border Protection to identify the flight the suspect was on. Authorities determined the suspect was on a plane to Peru and were able to arrange for Peruvian law enforcement to be waiting as the suspect exited the plane and take him into custody.”

“The suspect has been identified as Geronimo Neyra, 70, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Peru. Neyra was living in Stafford County at the time of the offense [July 5, 2023] and was known to the victim.”