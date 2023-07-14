Gainesville woman, 72, struck and killed in crosswalk

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation – On July 14 at 7:16AM, officers responded to the intersection of Somerset Crossing Dr. and Forkland Way in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a crashing involving a pedestrian.”

“The investigation revealed the driver of a 2011 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Somerset Crossing Way approaching the intersection with Forkland Way when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.”

“The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The investigation continues.”

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Chyi MAO, 72, of Gainesville

The driver of the 2011 Honda Odyssey was identified as a 77-year-old woman of Gainesville