VRE to offer limited service Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Virignia Railway Express: “Due to this morning’s incident involving an Amtrak train just south of Union Station, VRE service will continue to be impacted tomorrow. Train traffic is still suspended going into and out of Union Station, and we still are unable to retrieve our train equipment from the coachyard north of Union Station. This evening, we used the five train sets that had not entered the coachyard this morning to run as much service as possible. We plan to do the same for Wednesday, July 12 tomorrow morning.”

“Please note that trains will not be able to enter Union Station tomorrow morning, so they will terminate at the L’Enfant Station. We plan to run ONLY the following trains to the L’Enfant Station tomorrow morning:”

Fredericksburg Line:

-Train 302 departs Spotsylvania at 5:06 a.m.

-Train 308 departs Spotsylvania at 6:01 a.m.

-Train 312 departs Spotsylvania at 7:06 a.m.

Manassas Line

-Train 324 departs Broad Run at 5:21 a.m.

-Train 328 departs Broad Run at 6:16 a.m.

-Train 332 departs Broad Run at 8:01 a.m.

The following trains will NOT run tomorrow morning:

-Fredericksburg Line trains 300, 304, 306, 310 and 314

-Manassas Line Trains 322, 326, 330, and 321