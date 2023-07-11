Police say Woodbridge teen tossed gun off Ocean City, Md. bridge

WRDE-TV: “Five people were arrested in Ocean City, including four teens, after multiple police agencies responded to stop a car that they say ran from officers. Two handguns were recovered by officers.”

“The car continued moving, so police drove to the Route 90 bridge to make sure that it would not become disabled on the bridge, as one tire was deflated. Though the bridge is marked with signs that prohibit pedestrians, police said four people got out of the car and threw a bag over the edge into the bay below. A different driver continued on Route 90.”

“The group of people on the bridge included a 16-year-old and 17-year-old from Lorton, Va., another 17-year-old from Alexandria, Va., and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kanu from Woodbridge, Va. Police said Kanu threw the bag and had a loaded handgun on him when they searched the group.”