Police capture final 2 teenage suspects in Freedom HS robbery

Prince William County Police Department: Strong-Arm Robbery on School Grounds *ARRESTS – “The two remaining suspects sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at Freedom High School located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) on June 14, were arrested.”

“The suspect, identified as Jerome Okine AMARTEY, was taken into custody on July 6 and the other suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, was taken into custody on July 10, both without incident.”

“Four other juveniles were previously arrested in connection to the robbery investigation. Arrested on July 6: Jerome Okine AMARTEY, 18, of 15429 Binder Ct. in Woodbridge Charged with robbery Court Date: September 6, 2023 | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Arrested on July 10: [Juvenile] A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge

Charged with robbery Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”

Strong-Arm Robbery on School Grounds [Previously Released] – “On June 14 at 8:42AM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Freedom High School located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) began an investigation into a robbery involving students inside the school.” “The investigation revealed the victim, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, was inside a school restroom when six other male students entered. While inside the restroom, a confrontation ensued, and the victim was struck and robbed of property by the suspects. One of the suspects, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, was detained by the SRO without incident following the altercation.” “The victim reported minor injuries. Two of the suspects, a 15-year-old male juvenile and a 17-year- old male juvenile, were located off school grounds and detained later that day. The following day, charges were obtained for the three remaining suspects, identified as two 17-year-old male juveniles, and an adult student, identified as Jerome Okine AMARTEY.” “On June 29, one of the 17- year-old male juveniles was located and taken into custody. Attempts to locate the two remaining suspects have been unsuccessful.”

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related *ARREST – “On July 7, the suspect, identified as Korey Desean PROCTOR, sought in connection to the malicious wounding that was reported to have occurred at the Glen Ridge Commons Apartments located in the 12800 block of Island House Lp. in Woodbridge (22193) on May 24, was arrested without incident.”

“Arrested on July 7: [No Photo Available] Korey Desean PROCTOR, 29, of 4313 Pembrook Village Dr. in Alexandria Charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, and abduction Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – “On May 25 at 7:16PM, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at the Glen Ridge Commons Apartments located in the 12800 block of Island House Lp. in Woodbridge (22193) at

approximately 7:20PM on May 24.” “The investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old woman, was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, identified as the accused, that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and pushed her against the wall. The accused then prevented the victim from leaving the room before grabbing her neck.” “Eventually the victim was able to temporarily separate from the accused who then struck the victim multiple times before she was able to leave the apartment. The victim reported minor injuries sustained during the

altercation.” “Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Korey Desean PROCTOR. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

Armed Robbery – “On July 10 at 7:01PM, officers responded to the 2800 block of Bowes Ln. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old man, made arrangements to sell a phone to an unknown individual via a social media app. While in the above area, two unknown men approached the victim and one of the suspects showed a firearm from his pocket before demanding the phone.”

“The suspects then fled towards a nearby wooded area. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched for the suspects who were not located. No injuries were reported. Both suspects were described as black males wearing all dark-colored clothing.”

Armed Robbery – “On July 10 at 2:59PM, officers responded to the 1800 block of Old Post Terrace in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, made arrangements to sell shoes to an unknown individual via a social media app. While in the above area, the suspected buyer, and another unknown man, both believed to be juveniles, approached the victim.”

“Before the transaction was completed, one of the suspects showed the victim a firearm in his waistband before grabbing the shoes and fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects, who were not located. Officers are actively following up on leads into the suspects’ identity. The investigation continues.”

Commercial Burglary – “On July 10 at 2:45 PM, officers responded to Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Dr. in Bristow (20136) to investigate a burglary.”

“The investigation revealed sometime between 12:20 AM and 2:30 AM, two unknown individuals entered the stadium area through an unsecured rear fence door. While inside the complex, the suspects forced entry into multiple concession stands and the VIP lounge bar, where they took numerous bottles of alcohol.”

Malicious Wounding – “On July 10 at 4:50 PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5200 block of Spring Branch Blvd. in Montclair (22025) to investigate an assault.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 31-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused threw various items at the victim before striking the victim with a metal pipe.”

“The parties eventually separated, and the victim contacted the police. Fire and rescue personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christopher Allen WEAVER, was arrested. Arrested on July 10: Christopher Allen WEAVER, 37, of the 5200 block of Spring Branch Blvd. in Dumfries Charged with malicious wounding Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”