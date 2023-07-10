Virginia National Guard unit sent to border

The Center Square: “A Virginia National Guard unit will lead Joint Task Force Cardinal as part of Operation Lone Star to help secure the southern border.”

“Troops will be deployed from the Portsmouth-based 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The unit’s designation is 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, and its higher headquarters is the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.”

“Assistance will also come from Army and Air National Guard units from Lynchburg, Winchester, Fredericksburg, Danville, Staunton and Hampton.”