Stafford volunteer firefighter hospitalized in stable condition



A Stafford County volunteer firefighter was injured in a crash while responding to a call in Louisa County.

The unidentified woman, a career firefighter in Louisa County, was ejected from a fire engine when it crashed on Sunday, July 9, 2023. She was taken to a hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The crash occurred in Louisa County, about an hour southwest of Stafford.

Virginia State Police: “At approximately 2:50 p.m. yesterday (July 9), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a Mineral Volunteer Fire Department fire engine.

“The 2002 fire engine ran off the road and struck a tree while on it’s way to a call for service in the area of 2363 Peach Grove Rd. in Louisa County. It was raining at the time of the crash.”

“The driver, a 39-year-old male from Culpeper, was taken by ambulance to the hospital and suffered serious but non-life- threatening injuries. A 20-year-old female passenger from Fredericksburg, was ejected from the engine and was flown by med-flight to UVA University Hospital. She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts.”

“This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Division I Crash Reconstruction Team.”

According to Stafford Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady, the woman has also been a volunteer member in that county, with Company 2 (Stafford), for 18 months.

A doctor discharged the second crash victim. Several people commented supporting the injured firefighters on the Louisa County Fire and Rescue Facebook page.