This week’s Dean’s List

Elizabeth Kemp, of Woodbridge, was named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College.

Natalie Allan of Dale City has been named to the Dean’s List at John Carroll University for the Spring 2023 semester.

The following students from the area have been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2023 semester.

Ryan Bushey, of Woodbridge, James Coleman, of Stafford, and Abbigayle Rowton, of Stafford.

Mercer University conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.

Kayla Soltys, of Gainesville; School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration and Ashley Knight of Stafford; College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy.

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 264th Commencement exercises May 5 – 6, 2023, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Megan Dass of Woodbridge, Rachel Harvey of Woodbridge, Anna Johnson of Dumfries, Mauricio Lopez of Manassas, Idiris Mohamed of Woodbridge, Kyle Moran of Dumfries, Dominic Pinnisi of Gainesville and Sierra Villarreal of Stafford.

The following students are named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Harley Novy of Dumfries. Novy is majoring in Design/Technology and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Ezekiel Manry of Stafford. Manry is majoring in Musical Theatre and is a member of the Class of 2026.

The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2023 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Ronia Boadi of Bristow, Ethan Morlu of Woodbridge, Megan Dass of Woodbridge and Joshua Boisvert of Woodbridge.

The University of Tampa has honored 2,007 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester.

Sophia Bianchi of Bristow, a Senior majoring in Film and Media Arts BFA and Vanessa Fernandez of Woodbridge, a Sophomore majoring in Psychology BA.

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 486 new initiates from 24 universities during May 2023.

Charlotte Bradley of Stafford at Mary Baldwin University, Olivia Gagne of Manassas Park at Mary Baldwin University and Sydney Bradley-Black of Manassas at University of Virginia.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester at Quinnipiac University: Alison Diclemente of Stafford.

Sophia Bianchi, of Bristow, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, May 6. Bianchi graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Media Arts BFA.

Hollins University congratulates students who earned Dean’s List honors during the spring 2023 semester.

Cassidy Sheehan of Woodbridge, Yareli Sosa Antunez of Woodbridge, Shakirra Payne-Felder of Woodbridge, Lisa-Marie Bastian of Stafford and Samantha Faulk of Manassas.

Jasmine Jones of Stafford, Ella Pearson of Manassas, Karina Moreno of Woodbridge, Jacqueline Belton of Gainesville and Dakota Webb-Hawkins of Woodbridge.